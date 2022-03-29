Is England vs Ivory Coast on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international fixture

England are aiming to make it two wins from two this international break when they welcome Ivory Coast to Wembley this evening.

Gareth Southgate’s side came from behind to defeat Switzerland 2-1 at the weekend after Harry Kane’s second-half penalty.

Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell all made their debuts as Southgate looks to finalise the squad he will take to Qatar later this year.

Ivory Coast will provide a stern test, though, after suffering a late 2-1 defeat against France last week, with Aurelien Tchouameni scoring a last-gasp winner.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Tuesday 29 March at Wembley.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning at 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

John Stones suffered an injury in the warm-up against Switzerland but could be set to return to England’s defence, while Emile Smith Rowe may also be back in contention. Southgate is expected to make several changes with the likes of Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all hoping to start. Tyrick Mitchell could make his full debut at left-back while Kyle Walker-Peters is likely to retain his place on the right with Reece James, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold all absent from the squad due to injury.

Predicted line-up

England: Pope; Walker-Peters, Stones, Maguire, Mitchell; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Grealish; Kane.

Odds

England – 1/3

Draw – 10/3

Ivory Coast – 13/2

Prediction

Ivory Coast showed they are difficult to beat against France while the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe and Maxwel Cornet all have the potential to cause problems for England’s full-backs. England’s quality up front should prevail in the end, though, after a close contest. England 2-1 Ivory Coast.

