Is England vs Hungary on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

England will bring the curtain down on a long season tonight as they host Hungary in the Nations League.

In the last of four Nations League fixtures to be played, Gareth Southgate’s side are still looking for their first win of the group.

England are bottom of the table after their 1-0 defeat in Hungary was followed by draws against Germany and Italy.

Southgate will hope that a returning crowd will lift England after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Italy was played behind closed doors at Molineux.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Hungary?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 14 June at Molineux Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7pm. It will also been show live online on the All 4 website and online player.

What is the team news?

England do not have any injury concerns after Kalvin Phillips returned off the bench against Italy from a dead leg suffered in Germany. Phil Foden remains a doubt following his Covid-19 absence. Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, John Stones and Kyle Walker can expect to return to the team after dropping to the bench on Saturday. Southgate could return to a back three, the formation he used against Hungary in Budapest.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; James, Bellingham, Phillips, Trippier; Bowen, Kane, Sterling

Hungary: Dibusz; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Nego, Schafer, A Nagy, Z Nagy; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Szalai

Odds

England: 1/4

Draw: 7/4

Hungary: 11/1

Prediction

Hungary always make it difficult and England are running on empty after a long season, but the hosts should still be able to squeeze out a narrow win with Kane on target. England 1-0 Hungary

