Is England vs Australia on TV tonight? Start time, channel and how to watch Women’s Cricket World Cup final

England take on Australia in the early hours of Sunday morning as they look win a fifth Women’s Cricket World Cup crown.

Australia are the most successful side in the history of the competition, having won on six previous occasions, but England will be loathe to lose the champions’ status they earned at the previous edition of the tournament in 2017.

The two sides met in the group stage in New Zealand, with Australia taking the win by 12 runs on their way to a perfect record in seven preliminary matches, before beating the West Indies at the semi-final stage.

England, meanwhile, started the group stage slowly but picked up the pace in their final few matches and earned an excellent victory at the semi-final stage to book a place in the final.

Here is everything you need to know about the final:

When is the Women’s Cricket World Cup final?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup final will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, and will begin at 02:00 in the UK.

How can I watch the Women’s Cricket World Cup final

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 01:00 and is due to last until 06:00. Viewers can also stream the broadcast via the Sky Go app or with a NOW TV subscription.

Predicted line-ups

England: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Anya Shrubsole.

Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

Odds

Australia — 2/7

England — 11/4

Prediction

England have the quality in their ranks to cause Australia problems, but ultimately the quality and relentlessness of the Australians should be enough to take the win.

