Is England vs Australia on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch rugby Test match online

England are facing Australia in heavyweight showdown at Twickenham on Saturday evening.

Eddie Jones‘ England are looking to make it two autumn wins from two after a confidence-boosting thrashing of Tonga, while Australia endured a narrow defeat at the hands of Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend.

Jones has shuffled the pack with the surprise selection of Manu Tuilagi on the wing. “He’ll be able to roam on the field, play like a second or third centre,” Jones explained.

Marcus Smith will start at fly-half with captain Owen Farrell restored to the side at inside centre following the false-positive coronavirus test which ruled him out of the Toga match. Ellis Genge tested positive on Friday and has been replaced at hooker by Bevan Rodd.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is England vs Australia?

The match kicks off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 13 November, at Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

England: 15 Freddie Steward; 14 Manu Tuilagi, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Jonny May; 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Bevan Rodd, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Curry.

Replacements: 16 Jamie Blamire, 17 Trevor Davison, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Alex Dombrandt, 21 Sam Simmonds, 22 Raffi Quirke, 23 Max Malins.

Australia: 15 Kurtley Beale; 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Len Ikitau; 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Tom Wright; 10 James O’Connor, 9 Nic White; 1 Angus Bell, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 3 James Slipper, 4 Rory Arnold, 5 Izack Rodda, 6 Rob Leota, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 Rob Valentini.

Replacements: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Oliver Hoskins, 19 Will Skelton, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Noah Lolesio, 23 Izaia Perese.

Jones on Covid tests

“We just treat it as normal now. Every day is an adventure and we’re on bit of a rollercoaster at the moment. Covid keeps coming. We just accept it and get on with it,” Jones said. “It’s not going to go away, it will keep coming. Every time we have a case we deal with it better, emotionally and operationally.

“It’s just a fact of life at the moment. You just have to watch the BBC News in the morning and see the number of cases in the UK. It’s out there. We are doing everything we can to safeguard the team against it and to try and use some common sense. Since Covid we have had two positive cases in nearly two years so our strike rate is pretty good.”

Prediction

The Wallabies will be determined to bounce back from the disappointment of defeat in Scotland, but this England side should have too much with key players returning in the back-line in particular. A tight match, but the Twickenham crowd should push the home side over the line. England to win by less by seven.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is England vs Australia on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch rugby Test match online