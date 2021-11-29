Is Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot's 'Red Notice' Getting A Sequel? Director Rawson Thurber Drops Hint

One of Netflix’s most ambitious projects, ‘Red Notice’ has not only shattered several records since its release but has also gone on to become the most-watched movie in the history of the giant online streaming platform. Lead actor Dwayne Johnson took to social media to share the news that the Rawson Thurber directorial has become Netflix’s biggest movie ever within two weeks of its release. The wrestler-turned-actor is joined by Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, who have also delivered impressive performances in the globetrotting adventure drama.

Apart from surpassing Sandra Bullock’s ‘Bird Box’ and officially becoming Netflix’s most-watched movie, Thurber’s ‘Red Notice’ has also managed to strike a chord with the audience, who have been eagerly rooting for a sequel. And during a recent interaction with Collider, the ace filmmaker did confirm that he has been in talks with the streaming platform but he even revealed that he hasn’t started working on the script yet. “I’m not working on the script for a sequel. I’ve certainly been noodling with what I would do for a follow-up and not to tell-tale out of school, but yeah Netflix, we’ve been having those conversations,” Thurber said.

SEE ALSO: Dwayne Johnson Shares His Thoughts On Doing A Bollywood Film; Says ‘I Would Love That’

Talking about working with talented actors like Johnson, Gadot and Reynolds, Thurber told Empire, “I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting.” The filmmaker, who has also penned the script of the movie, expressed his gratitude to all his fans with a social media post. He wrote, “I mean, I have no words for this. Unreal. Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone around the world, who has embraced the joy, fun, thrills and hijinks we hoped to bring to your homes with RED NOTICE. Grateful. Humbled.”

Despite mixed reviews, the camaraderie between the lead actors left the audience impressed, who have been pretty vocal on social media rooting for a sequel. And it looks like Thurber’s recent comments on the next instalment of ‘Red Notice’ is sure to leave many fans excited.

SEE ALSO: ‘Promise, Was Not Even Remotely Serious’: Ryan Reynolds Issues Clarification On His James Bond Casting Comment

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Is Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot's 'Red Notice' Getting A Sequel? Director Rawson Thurber Drops Hint