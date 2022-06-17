‘Is Drake trolling us?’: New album Honestly, Nevermind shocks fans with radical change of direction

Drake fans have been shocked by the change in musical direction on the rapper’s latest album, Honestly, Nevermind.

The Canadian star released the album at midnight on Friday (17 June), having only announced it a few hours before.

Unlike the rest of Drake’s ouevre, Honestly, Nevermind has been described as fitting into the house music or electronic genre – making it a radical departure from the likes of 2018’s Scorpion or last year’s Certified Lover Boy.

Fans have shared their thoughts on the project on social media, with many sharing their surprise at the album’s unexpected sound.

“Ngl I love house music and Drake smashed it on this, it’s different and it’s got summer vibes,” one person wrote.

“So Drake is making house music now?” asked another, while someone else asked: “Is Drake trolling us?”

“This new Drake album #HonestlyNevermind will find its audience,” one fan wrote. “It’s not typical of him but there’s quality there. Made for a different audience.”

Drake photographed in October 2021 (Getty Images)

Another fan expressed support for the rapper’s new music, saying: “Drake’s album is definitely one of the best projects this year. Really great stuff and he really is exploring a new area of his sound that is both daring and innovative.”

Honestly, Nevermind is available to stream now.

