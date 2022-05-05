Is Doctor Strange Responsible For Opening The Doors Of Multiverse? Benedict Cumberbatch Doesn't Think So

With Benedict Cumberbatch all set to reprise the role of Doctor Strange in Marvel’s upcoming movie ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, fans have been eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor weave his magic on the silver screen once again. And with Marvel diving deep into the chaos of multiverse with the Sam Raimi directorial, many still believe Doctor Strange as the main reason for opening the doors with the spell that he cast in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

In a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Cumberbatch denied all these claims and defended his on-screen character. “He’s a human being, and I think it was a very human error,” the 45-year-old actor said.

Furthermore, Cumberbatch explained that it wasn’t Doctor Strange’s fault as it was Peter, who interrupts the spell a couple of times and may have affected and corrupted it while claiming the spell to be right. “I think the spell, on its own, might have been all right,” Cumberbatch added.

While Cumberbatch’s explanation does make sense and comes as a befitting reply to those criticising Doctor Strange’s actions in ‘No Way Home’, the actor is all geared up to star in his fifth Marvel outing on May 6.

With reports of several cameo appearances making rounds on the internet, the Sam Raimi directorial which also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Xochitl Gomez, apart from Cumberbatch, is already off to a splendid start at the box office even before its release. Read more about the domestic advance booking here.

