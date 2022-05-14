Is Doctor Strange Embracing The Darkness? Marvel Writer Explains The Mysterious 'Third Eye' End Scene

Apart from exploring the multiverse, Marvel’s latest release ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ also unveiled the mysteries of horrors as the Darkhold takes Wanda Maximoff spirally down into the darkness, eventually unleashing her dark side, Scarlet Witch. And with Doctor Strange too following the same route, in an attempt to save the multiverse from Scarlet Witch’s horrors, the end scene shows the former with a third eye, identical to Sinister Strange, who too spent quite a some of time with the Book of the damned.

And with the scene leaving fans wondering if Doctor Strange too is embracing his dark side, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ lead writer Michael Waldron explained the idea behind Marvel including that scene in the movie. Talking about the film’s ‘happy ending’, Waldron made a few references: Baron Mordo’s ‘The bill comes due’ warning from the first movie and Wong reminding Strange of the consequences of his actions. “Is this guy ever going to face any consequences? And it just felt like a great nod to horror movies where there’s that final twist,” Waldron told Rolling Stone.

Furthemore, in another conversation with Screenrant, Waldron hinted at ‘Strange embracing the darkness’ after casting spells from the Darkhold himself. “What does that mean for him? What path is he going down as he meets Clea and haunts off to the Dark Dimension?” the lead writer said while explaining that MCU fans would have to wait for the third instalment of Doctor Strange to get a better idea of Strange’s third eye.

Meanwhile, Marvel did introduce Charlize Theron as Clea in the mid-credit scene of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. And with Strange entering the dark dimension once again with the Clea, his wife from the comics, it’ll be pretty interesting to see how things unfold from here.

