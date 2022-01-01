Is Crystal Palace vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

West Ham United travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday evening to take on Crystal Palace as they attempt to strengthen their case for a top four spot.

The Hammers have enjoyed a fine first half of the season as sit just outside the qualification places for next season’s Champions League at present, though injury problems in defence could cause them issues in the long-term.

Patrick Vieira’s Eagles are ensconced solidly in mid-table as they transition out of the Roy Hodgson era, though the Frenchman is set to be absent once again as he continues to isolate with Covid-19.

When is Crystal Palace vs West Ham?

The match kicks off on Saturday 1 January at 5.30pm GMT.

How to watch

Crystal Palace vs West Ham will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels. Subscribers can stream the game online live via the Sky Sports app and website.

What is the team news?

Crystal Palace are without a glut of first-team players for this one, including regular starters Joachim Andersen and Eberechi Eze. With Michael Olise, James MacArthur and Nathaniel Clyne also missing, the Eagles’ bench could look light, but Conor Gallagher should return to the starting line-up and Wilfried Zaha is available again following his suspension.

West Ham, meanwhile, will be without Pablo Fornals as he continues to self-isolate with Covid-19, meaning Manuel Lanzini will likely start in his stead. In defence, Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna remain long-term absentees, so Craig Dawson and Issa Diop will likely continue at centre-half.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyaté, Schlupp, Gallagher; Ayew, Édouard, Zaha.

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio.

Crystal Palace 23/10

Draw 5/2

West Ham 7/5

Prediction

The home side’s defensive record is almost as strong as their opponents’, but their inferior goalscoring record could make things difficult. Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham.

