Is Chelsea vs Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s Champions League fixture

Chelsea Women can guarantee themselves first place in the group if they beat Juventus Women on Wednesday night.

Qualification from their Women’s Champions League quartet is assured if they take a point and Wolfsburg fail to beat Servette in the group’s other game.

The Blues remain unbeaten four games in, and after winning the Women’s FA Cup at the weekend they’ll be confident of keeping their nine-match win streak going.

Juve themselves have won 17 of the last 19 with just one defeat – but that came against Chelsea in October.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 8 December.

Where can I watch it?

The Women’s Champions League will be broadcast on DAZN and streamed via the DAZN YouTube channel.

What has Emma Hayes said about the match?

Despite coming into this fixture off the back of a big domestic cup success, the Chelsea boss isn’t concerned about how the players will get back to routine of needing to win games.

“We’ve been here so many times and because of that we just know how to do it,” she said.

“It’s not unusual for us any more to be in a cup final at Wembley, or play Juventus three days later. This is normal for us so I just think it’s business as usual.

“I love Champions League football, I like big games. I like to test myself and be in those situations where I’m having to improve.

“I like to get better, I want to keep working as a coach to see different ideas, find different solutions, keep challenging the group to finding their best level. (That’s) the thing I love the most about coaching.”

Predicted line-ups

CHE – Berger, Bright, Carter, Eriksson, Cuthbert, Spence, Leupolz, Reiten, Fleming, Kirby, Kerr

JUV – Aprile, Hyyrynen, Lenzini, Salvai, Nilden, Bonfantini, Pedersen, Zamanian, Girelli, Bonansea, Hurtig

Odds

Chelsea Women 2/11

Draw 6/1

Juventus Women 12/1

Prediction

Chelsea to finish the job and ensure they’ll top the group regardless of the results in the final round of games. Chelsea 3-1 Juventus.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is Chelsea vs Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s Champions League fixture