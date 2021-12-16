Is Chelsea vs Everton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea will look to reinforce their title credentials when they welcome a struggling Everton side to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s team have come under criticism in recent weeks for a couple of poor results and sloppy performances, but they entered this gameweek third in the Premier League after beating Leeds 3-2 at the weekend.

Everton, meanwhile, are perhaps more deserving of criticism, having gone eight games without a win before beating Arsenal last week, only to lose 3-1 to Crystal Palace last time out.

As such, the Toffees were 14th at the start of this gameweek, with pressure mounting on coach Rafael Benitez.

Here’s all you need to know about Chelsea vs Everton.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm GMT at Stamford Bridge on Thursday 16 December.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 2, with the broadcaster also streaming the fixture live on its website and app.

What is the team news?

Trevoh Chalobah and N’Golo Kante are injury doubts for Chelsea, while Mateo Kovacic is still out with Covid, and Ben Chilwell remains a long-term absentee. Former Toffee Romelu Lukaku and Blues defender Andreas Christensen will hope to start.

Everton remain hit by a number of injuries, including those suffered by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina. Meanwhile, Lucas Digne may miss out amid reports of a dispute with Benitez, and Richarlison and Allan are doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Rondon.

Odds

Chelsea: 1/5

Draw: 5/1

Everton: 12/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Chelsea to see off a very vulnerable Everton with relative ease. Chelsea 2-0 Everton.

