Is Celtic vs Real Betis on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Celtic and Real Betis will go head-to-head in the Europa League on Thursday evening in a meaningless match.

The points in Group G mean Celtic are unable to progress in the competition and will head into the Europa Conference League, while Betis head to the knockouts of this competition – but despite the outcome having no bearing on qualification, Betis’ manager Manuel Pellegrini said they will go with their best team.

He said: “We can go to Glasgow relaxed and with no pressure, ahead of the match against Real Sociedad. But we are going to play our best team and we are going to Scotland for the win.

“There are two reasons for that. The prestige such a victory would bring and because of the economic benefits of collecting three points in the Europa League.”

But how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday, 9 December at Celtic Park.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 3 with coverage to begin at 7.45pm. Subscribers will also be able to stream the game on BT’s website and app.

Team news

Hosts Celtic have a player suspended in Cameron Carter-Vickers and so Stephen Welsh is likely to start.

While for Real Betis Nabil Fekir returns from a suspension but Martin Montoya, Victor Camarasa and Claudio Bravo are all in doubt due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic: Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Welsh, Montgomery; McCarthy, McGregor; Forrest, Turnbull, Abada; Ajeti

Real Betis: Silva; Bellerin, Pezzella, Ruiz, Miranda; Akouokou, Guardado; Lainez, Fekir, Tello; Iglesias

Odds

Celtic – 9/5

Draw – 11/4

Real Betis – 27/20

It will be a close battle between the sides with Real Betis already securing their spot in the next round and it being impossible for Celtic to get through. The Scottish side will be playing for pride but with nothing to gain this game could be one for only loyal fans to watch. Celtic 1-1 Real Betis.

