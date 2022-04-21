Is Burnley vs Southampton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Southampton travel to Burnley in the Premier League tonight in the search for back-to-back wins.

Jan Bednarek helped end a miserable run of five defeats and a draw, as Southampton claimed all three points when they beat Champions League-chasing Arsenal 1-0 at St Mary’s last weekend.

For Burnley it will be the first time since October 2012 that the Clarets will take to the Turf Moor pitch without Sean Dyche in charge, who was sacked on 15 April 2022 after being with the club for nine and a half years.

Caretaker manager Mike Jackson saw his side draw 1-1 with West Ham last Sunday.

Wout Weghorst ended an eight-game goal drought by heading home the opener, before Maxwell Cornet missed from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time. The Ivorian’s miss would prove costly as the Hammers equalised in the 74th minute through Tomas Soucek.

Here is everything you need to know about the Premier League fixture.

When is Burnley vs Southampton?

Burnley vs Southampton will kick off at 7:45pm BST at Turf Moor.

How can I watch Burnley vs Southampton on TV?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Burnley will have to make one enforced change after midfielder Ashley Westwood suffered a suspected broken ankle in the draw at West Ham, where he was treated on the pitch for 10 minutes before being taken to hospital.

Club captain Ben Mee, Erik Pieters (both knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) are still sidelined.

As for Southampton, their only injury concern is with goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, who is set to remain out with a hamstring problem.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Cornet; Rodriguez, Weghorst

Southampton: Forster, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja

Odds

Burnley: 17/10

Draw: 23/10

Southampton: 8/5

Prediction

The Clarets and the Saints played out a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s earlier this season, and another closely-fought contest could be on the cards tonight.

The pressure is all on relegation-threatened Burnley to claim maximum points on home soil, but we expect Hasenhuttl’s side to frustrate the hosts and secure a point. Burnley 1-1 Southampton

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is Burnley vs Southampton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture