Is Brighton vs Manchester United on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United will look to build on an improved performance at home to Brentford when they travel to Brighton in the Premier League tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the fourth match in a row as United signed off their home campaign with a 3-0 win over Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday.

The victory ended a run of three games without a win for Ralf Rangnick’s side, who look set to finish sixth in the Premier League this season.

Brighton, meanwhile, are aiming to secure a top half finish after finding form late in the campaign. The Seagulls thrashed Wolves 3-0 last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.

When is Brighton vs Manchester United?

The match will kick-off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday 7 May.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Enock Mwepu has been ruled out for the hosts, but Tariq Lamptey could be ready to return to the starting line-up after recovering from a knock. Jakub Moder remains out.

United remain without Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho, but are set to welcome back Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from injury. Fred and Edinson Cavani returned against Brentford and could feature again.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Cucurella; Bissouma, Caicedo; Trossard, Mac Allister; Welbeck

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Mata; Ronaldo

Odds

Brighton: 7/4

Draw: 5/2

Manchester United: 6/4

Prediction

Neither team has much to play for as we come to the end of the season. United were much improved against Brentford but their struggles with consistency means they are more likely to revert to type. Brighton 2-2 Manchester United

