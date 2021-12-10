Is Brentford vs Watford on TV tonight? Kick-off-time, channel and how to watch

Brentford host Watford in the Premier League this evening as both sides contend with a raft of injuries.

As well as a series of longer-term absentees, Brentford will be without both Ivan Toney and Sergi Canos tonight. It was the latter who put the Bees on the brink of victory against Leeds last time out, only for Patrick Bamford to score a last-gasp equaliser.

A draw meant Brentford are still seven points clear of the relegation zone, having recovered from a sharp downturn in form leading up to the international break.

Meanwhile, Watford are without talisman Ismaila Sarr, along with a host of other first-team players, and come into the fixture off the back of three successive defeats, albeit against Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Emmanuel Dennis has been in inspired form since joining the Hornets this summer but a tough first half of the season has left the club poised precariously in 17th. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Friday 10 December at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Kristoffer Ajer, David Raya, Mathias Jorgensen, Julian Jeanvier and Joshua Dasilva are all absent for Brentford due to injury. Ivan Toney is out with Covid-19 and Sergi Canos is suspended.

Ben Foster, Peter Etebo, Adam Masina, Francisco Sierralta Carvallo, Kwadwo Baah, Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas N’Koulou have all been ruled out for Watford. Ken Sema is back in full training and could return to the squad.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Fernandez; Goode, Jansson, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbuemo, Wissa

Watford: Bachmann; Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Dennis, Cleverley, Kucka, Sissoko, Pedro; King

Odds

Brentford – 11/10

Draw – 12/5

Watford – 5/2

