Is Brentford vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City will look to extend their lead at the top of the table and add to their winning run when they face Brentford in the Premier League tonight.

The Premier League leaders defeated Leicester 6-3 in a Boxing Day thriller last time out and victory at the Brentford Community Stadium would make it 10 wins a row for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Brentford have won their past two home matches in the Premier League – following victories over Everton and Watford – but were defeated by Brighton last time out.

Thomas Frank’s side, who saw two matches postponed this month due to Covid-19, are dealing with a lengthy injury list as they prepare to face City for the first time since 1997.

Here’s all you need to know before the match tonight.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday 29 December at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

Brentford have a number of injury concerns, with Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, David Raya, Mathias Jorgensen, Charlie Goode, Vitaly Janelt, Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Dasilva all either doubtful or ruled out. Christian Norgaard is also out due to suspension.

Rodri, Kyle Walker and John Stones were all missing for the Boxing Day win over Leicester but could return here. Guardiola is certain to make changes, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish potentially in line for a recall.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Fernandez; Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen; Canos, Jensen, Onyeka, Ghoddos, Thompson; Wissa, Toney

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo; Foden, Grealish, Jesus

Odds

Brentford: 15/1

Draw: 7/1

Man City: 1/7

Prediction

Back City’s strength in depth to come to the fore, and Foden and Grealish to make positive contributions on their returns, in a comfortable away win. Brentford 0-3 Manchester CIty

