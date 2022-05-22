Is Brentford vs Leeds United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leeds United’s Premier League survival hopes will come to the final day of the season as they travel to Brentford.

With Everton now save from relegation and Burnley’s hopes in their own hands following their draw at Villa, Leeds must better Burnley’s result to have a chance at survival.

Leeds salvaged a draw at home to Brighton last weekend as Pascal Struijk’s late equaliser earned the hosts a point but Jesse Marsch’s side are winless in five.

Brentford have enjoyed a brilliant first season in the Premier League under Thomas Frank and could even finish in the top half of the table if they win and Brighton lose at home to West Ham.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Brentford vs Leeds?

The match will kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 22 May at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Is Brentford vs Leeds on TV?

The match has will be shown as part of Sky Sports’ final day coverage, which starts at 2:30pm, and on the Sky Sports Football channel. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Leeds are down to their bare bones for their biggest game of the season with Dan James and Luke Ayling suspended and Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts all out injured. Patrick Bamford could return to the bench but the striker has not played since March.

Brentford remain without Ethan Pinnock and could be unchanged from their 3-2 win at Everton.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Eriksen; Mbuemo, Toney, Wissa

Leeds: Meslier; Koch, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk; Phillips, Klich; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Gelhardt

Odds

Brentford: 5/4

Draw: 14/5

Leeds: 19/10

Prediction

Leeds to get a draw in a high-scoring game – but will it be enough? Brentford 2-2 Leeds

