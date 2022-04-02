Is Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Bundesliga fixture

The big game in the German Bundesliga this weekend sees second host fourth as the race for Champions League spots takes centre stage.

Borussia Dortmund are looking safe for the top European competition next season, but also want to keep on the coattails of leaders Bayern Munich – just in case the soon-to-be-ten-times-winners do slip up and let the gap at the top be narrowed.

For RB Leipzig it’s all about ensuring they end the campaign in the top four, with Domenico Tedesco rescuing the campaign after a tough start under Jesse Marsch in the first half of the season.

Just five points separates fourth from seventh so Leipzig know their grip on the Champions League is tenuous at best right now, with further twists no doubt ahead before the year comes to an end.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Dortmund vs Leipzig?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 2 April.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Erling Haaland remains a big doubt, while fellow striker Steffen Tigges is out for the season with a broken ankle. Full-back options Felix Passlack and Nico Schulz are also sidelined for Dortmund, with Thomas Meunier also out. Gio Reyna may be available but returned late from international duty, but Marco Reus is fit and Mahmoud Dahoud is back from suspension.

For Leipzig, Peter Gulacsi may miss out in goal after leaving the Hungary squad with a strain during the international break. Yussuf Poulsen also picked up an injury on duty with Denmark. Lukas Klostermann remains a minor doubt but Tyler Adams is fit.

Predicted line-ups

BVB – Kobel, Can, Hummels, Akanji, Guerreiro, Dahoud, Bellingham, Brandt, Reus, T Hazard, Haaland

RBL – Gulacsi, Orban, Gvardiol, Klostermann, Henrichs, Kampl, Laimer, Angelino, Nkunku, Olmo, Silva

Odds

Dortmund 14/9

Draw 14/5

Leipzig 16/9

Prediction

Dortmund to just about edge an intense and potentially goal-laden game, very watchable for the neutrals and very important in the top-four fight. BVB 3-2 Leipzig

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Bundesliga fixture