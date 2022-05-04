Is Benedict Cumberbatch Taking A Break After 'Doctor Strange 2'? Here's The Truth

With the release of Marvel’s much-awaited movie ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ inching closer, reports of multiple cameos have started making rounds on the internet. While eagle-eyed fans have managed to decode a few, they are still trying to come up with explanatory ideas to justify their theories.

On the other hand, fans are even concerned about Marvel lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch’s future in MCU as his character Doctor Strange is all set to dive deep into the universe of multiverse. And when IGN quizzed the English actor about what kind of a variant would he like to be in real life, Cumberbatch said, “I guess one that’s less busy. Maybe, I might be that variant very soon, which is nice – taking a bit of a break.”

While the 45-year-old actor plans to take a break from acting post the release of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, fans are eagerly waiting to catch all the multiverse action soon. And with Marvel revealing the secret cameos by Professor X, along with new varients of Captain Marvel and Captain Carter, in the new teaser of the Marvel movie, we would soon get to see all the action in cinema halls on May 6.

Meanwhile, according to multple reports, the advance booking of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has already minted Rs 20 crore at the box office in India. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan fans were pretty happy about Cumberbatch’s recent comment as the Marvel actor choose the Badshah of Bollywood over Hrithik Roshan, when quizzed, which Indian actor could be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Sam Raimi, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will also star Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor in pivotal roles.

Cover Image: Twitter

