Is Bayern Munich vs Villarreal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final

Bayern Munich must come from behind to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League after Villarreal produced a strong first leg performance last week.

Unai Emery’s side were deserved winners at home thanks to an early goal from Arnaut Danjuma.

Europa League winners last year, the result raised hopes of similar success for Villarreal in the top tier continental competition, but Bayern will be hoping to bounce back from a middling recent run of form in front of an expectant home crowd.

The winner of this tie will meet either Liverpool or Benfica in the last four.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the quarter-final second leg.

When and where is it?

The second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Villarreal is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 12 April at the Allianz Arena.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch Bayern Munich vs Villarreal live on BT Sport 3, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Julian Nagelsmann was boosted by the return of Alphonso Davies for last week’s first leg, and the Canadian was one of a number of first-choice squad members given a rest in the scratchy win over Augsburg. Lucas Hernandez missed out altogether with a thigh issue, but should be fit to take a place in central defence, while Nagelsmann must decide his preferred wing combination – Leroy Sane or Serge Gnabry are likeliest to miss out.

Villarreal rested the entire side that started the first leg as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao in weekend La Liga action. Having performed impressively last week, an unchanged eleven is likely.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Villarreal XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Lo Celso; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma

Odds

Bayern Munich win 3/11

Draw 29/5

Villarreal win 23/2

Prediction

Villarreal have been inconsistent in league action this season, and it would be a surprise if Bayern Munich are again kept at bay. Bayern Munich 3-1 Villarreal (3-2 agg.)

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is Bayern Munich vs Villarreal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final