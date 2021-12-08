Is Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch fixture

Barcelona need to beat Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group match on Wednesday evening.

The Spanish side are currently second in Group E but are just two points ahead of third place Benfica. A win for Barca would secure a spot in the next round and even if they lose, a Benfica loss would see them through.

It will be a great achievement considering how their European tournament began.

They lost 3-0 to Bayern in the reverse fixture and 3-0 to Benfica. However, a win this evening will be tough as they face group leaders Bayern who are undefeated in the competition so far.

And with Benfica’s match kicking off at the same time, Barca can’t leave it up to chance and will have to target the three points.

But how can fans watch and what time is kick-off? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday, 8 December at the Allianz Arena.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 7.45pm. Subscribers can also stream the match on the BT website and app.

Team news

For hosts Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich, Michael Cuisance and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are all out due to Covid. Bouna Sarr, Josip Stanisic and Marcel Sabitzer won’t feature through injury with Lucas Hernandez thought to be rested. Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry are also out.

In better news for Bayern, Dayot Upamecano returns from his European ban.

Barcelona are also hit with multiple injuries as Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Sergio Aguero, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati are all in doubt for the fixture. Gavi is also thought to be out with a hand injury.

Frenkie de Jong is set to be welcomed into the starting set-up but Ez Abde won’t feature as he isn’t registered for the competition.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Nianzou, Richards; Roca, Tolisso; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Lewandowski

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Gonzalez, Busquets, De Jong; Dembele, Depay, Coutinho

Odds

Bayern Munich – 4/7

Draw – 15/4

Barcelona – 15/4

Prediction

Barcelona aren’t in as desperate a situation they were when they faced Bayern earlier this season but their form hasn’t improved much in the time since. The Spanish side are looking at another defeat but not as heavy as many may believe. Bayern Munich 3-1 Barcelona.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch fixture