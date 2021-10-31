Is Aston Villa vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League match

David Moyes takes his high-flying West Ham United side to Aston Villa in pursuit of three more points to bolster their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The Hammers dispatched Manchester City in the Carabao Cup midweek on penalty kicks to advance to the quarter-finals, while sitting fourth entering the latest round of Premier League action.

They face a Villa side desperate to stop the rot after three successive defeats, including a poor display to go down at Arsenal last week.

Dean Smith will look to shake things up here, with youngster Jacob Ramsey pushing for a start after a fine goal at the Emirates to salvage some pride.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 31 October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD, with coverage starting at 4pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Emiliano Martinez will be available, despite an emergency family trip to Buenos Aires to see his father in hospital.

Smith also revealed a trio of players ruled out for the game: “Morgan Sanson and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are both off ill and Trezeguet is still coming back from injury.”

While Bailey may not start as Villa manage his workload, Smith added: “We’re having to manage him carefully. He came here with no pre-season and an injury from playing international football. He got injured in the Everton game and we had to wrap him up in cotton wool, so to speak. He got a good 45 minutes against Arsenal and he needed that. He was blowing, but he’s had a good week’s training. We’ll assess tomorrow whether he’s ready to start or not.”

Bertrand Traore (thigh) and Keinan Davis (knee) are back in contention.

Moyes will likely have Vladimir Coufal (groin) available once more, while Ryan Fredericks is nearing a return from injury too.

The Scot said: “Vladimír Coufal, who had been out previously, got some minutes [in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester City on Wednesday]. Ryan Fredericks is making progress after having a couple of injuries.

Alex Král is back in training after isolating due to testing positive for Covid.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Bailey, Ings, Watkins

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Odds

Aston Villa: 9/5

Draw: 5/2

West Ham: 29/20

Prediction

The Hammers are playing with so much confidence right now and they pose a real threat with pace on the break and physicality at set-pieces, two ingredients to cause problems on the road. We’ll lean towards an away win here. 1-3.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is Aston Villa vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League match