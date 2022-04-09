Is Aston Villa vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to maintain their momentum in the top-four race when they travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

Antonio Conte’s side surged to an emphatic 5-1 victory over Newcastle last weekend before Arsenal stumbled to a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

That left Spurs in fourth place, level on points with Arsenal and with a superior goal difference. Mikel Arteta’s side do still have one game in hand, though, meaning Tottenham cannot afford any slip-ups.

Villa come into the fixture on a disappointing run of form, having lost their last three league games in succession.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 9 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Danny Ings and Lucas Digne are both expected to be available while there are doubts over Kortney Hause. Marvelous Nakamba is ruled out.

Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Sessegnon are both doubts while Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp are ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Doherty; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Aston Villa – 21/10

Draw – 5/2

Tottenham – 6/5

Prediction

Tottenham have been up and down this season but their minds have been focussed by the top-four race in recent weeks. They should have too much for Villa. Villa 1-3 Spurs.

