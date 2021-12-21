Is Arsenal vs Sunderland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final

Arsenal welcome Sunderland to the Emirates in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fine form of late, winning their last three Premier League games in succession to move into the top four.

Gabriel Martinelli has thrived in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the Brazilian could be rested tonight after playing a starring role against West Ham and Leeds.

Sunderland are the only non-Premier League side remaining in the draw. Lee Johnson’s side has been in excellent form too, having now gone unbeaten in their last seven League One fixtures, as they chase promotion back to the Championship.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is it?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Tuesday 21 December at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning from 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not in contention of play while Albert Sambi Lokonga and Pablo Mari are covering from Covid-19. Sead Kolasinac remains sidelined.

Sunderland are set to be without Leon Dajaku, Dennis Cirkin, Corry Evans, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Soares, Holding, Chambers, Tavares; Maitland-Niles, Elneny; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah; Balogun

Sunderland: Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Hume, Neil, Pritchard, Embleton, Gooch; Broadhead, Stewart

Odds

Arsenal – 1/6

Draw – 6/1

Sunderland – 16/1

Prediction

Arsenal are coming off a run of three league victories in succession and should have more than enough quality to see off Sunderland, even if Arteta chooses to rotate his squad. Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland.

