Is Armenia vs Scotland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

The task for Steve Clarke is once again to pick up his side and ask for a response after a demoralising defeat – and once again Armenia are the opponents in the firing line, in the Nations League.

Last time it was a 2-0 victory for the Scots against Armenia which provided a boost after a World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine; this time around they’ll be looking to do the same after losing 3-0 in Group B1 to Republic of Ireland.

Captain Andy Robertson and manager Clarke have both made it clear that the performance, as well as the result, was unacceptable and must be improved upon as quickly as possible.

Defeat would leave Scotland bottom of the Nations League group, albeit having played one game fewer than Armenia – though that extra fixture to play is also against Ukraine, so a positive result there is far from assured and the bottom nation at the end of the group campaign will be relegated.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Armenia against Scotland kicks off at 5.00pm BST on Tuesday 14 June in Yerevan.

Where can I watch?

The Nations League clash will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Steve Clarke has confirmed that the Tartan Arms have some “significant” injury absences ahead of their clash with Armenia, clarifying “there will be some rotation” as a result. The boss wouldn’t give any clues as to which players were in danger of missing the clash but hinted some might have a serious impact on his plans.

“We have some significant doubts, that’s why I am bit late here. We will assess before we travel but we have significant injuries that we have to deal with. No names,” he said.

Goalkeeper Zander Clark and defender Liam Cooper have already left the squad.

Armenia swapped eight players in their line-up for the defeat to Ukraine, so further changes are expected as they look to overhaul the Scots in the table.

Predicted line-ups

ARM: Yurchenko, Hambardzumyan, Mkoyan, Haroyan, Hovhannisyan, Bayramyan, Grigoryan, Spertsyan, Barseghyan, Udo, Adamyan

SCO: Gordon, Souttar, Hanley, McKenna, Ralston, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson, Christie, Armstrong, Adams

Odds

Armenia 6/1

Draw 31/10

Scotland 10/17

Prediction

Steve Clarke’s side must bounce back from the disappointing weekend defeat and claim a victory here, but there’s little evidence to suggest they’ll do so with ease. Armenia 1-1 Scotland.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Is Armenia vs Scotland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture