Is Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' Look Inspired By 'Housefull 4' Character Bala? Twitter Thinks So

After a long wait, the audience finally got a glimpse of Akshay Kumar’s look as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan as the makers dropped the teaser of Prithviraj. But looks like the teaser has failed to strike a chord with the audience as it received mixed reactions on social media. While the one minute twenty-two seconds teaser also introduced the audience to debutant Manushi Chhillar, it was Akshay’s over-the-top performance that left many fans disappointed. Plus, the actor’s look even reminded the audience of his Housefull 4 character Bala, which turned into an interesting banter on social media.

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial also features renowned actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, who looked quite impressive, but it was the addition of Akshay that irked many fans, who believe that the veteran actor excels in comic roles. Needless to say, the microblogging site was flooded with memes, jokes, reactions and discussions based on Akshay’s Prithviraj character’s uncanny resemblance to Housefull 4’s Bala.

It reminded me of Rajkumar Bala of Housefull https://t.co/cDHAMrGwls — Common Man (@Human_2015) November 15, 2021

Fight ke time Bala 2.0 Dialogue Delivery ke time Rowdy Rathore 2.0 BC #Prithviraj kaha hai????#PrithvirajTeaser #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/t9AALup4p8 — Roshan Singh (@CasualRoshan) November 15, 2021

Hey @akshaykumar I wished you would have tried some new look for #PrithvirajTeaser movie. Your Housefull Bala and #Prithviraj look so same. pic.twitter.com/ke9GEhAHE6 — Nitin Singh (@dnitinsin) November 15, 2021

He is only good in comedy, very very bad choice of casting — حسن نعمان (@HassainNauman) November 15, 2021

While the period historic drama Prithviraj is slated to release next year on January 21, Akshay’s recently released cop-drama Sooryavanshi has been creating huge noise at the box office, in both, domestic and international circuit. The Rohit Shetty directorial also features Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role, while Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh make cameo appearances.

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old Bollywood actor has been on a juggernaut run, completing the shooting schedule of multiple projects amid the pandemic restrictions. And with Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi already released, Akshay has already started shooting for his next, Ram Setu. The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood also has many other interesting projects like Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Gorkha lined up for release next year.

