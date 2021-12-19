Is AC Milan vs Napoli on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Serie A fixture

AC Milan and Napoli will both be looking to renew their title credentials when they meet in a massive Serie A clash this evening.

Both teams led the way to start the season and were unbeaten until November following impressive starts to the campaign.

Napoli have just one win in their last six in Serie A, however, and have suffered back-to-back defeats following losses against Atalanta and Empoli.

Milan, meanwhile, have just two wins in their last six league fixtures but remained just one point behind Inter Milan ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Here’s all the information you need to know before the match tonight.

When is AC Milan vs Napoli?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Sunday 19 December at the San Siro.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the action on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Both teams have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, which has contributed to their loss of form.

Milan will be without Rafael Leao, Pietro Pellegri and Ante Rebic, but Olivier Giroud could return to the bench.

Napoli are even worse off and are set to be without several key players in Lorenzo Insigne, Fabian Ruiz and Kalidou Koulibaly. Victor Osimhen is also a major doubt as he recovers from a fractured cheekbone. Eljif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski are also doubts.

Predicted line-ups

AC Milan: Maignan, Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Demme, Anguissa; Lozano, Ounas, Politano; Mertens

Odds

AC Milan: 5/4

Draw: 5/2

Napoli: 21/10

Prediction

Given the injury list and the form of both teams, this isn’t quite the mouth-watering clash that it looked set to be about a month ago. Both teams could struggle and a draw is a likely result. AC Milan 1-1 Napoli

