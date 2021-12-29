Irrfan Khan's 2007 Shelved Film 'Murder At Teesri Manzil 302' Is Finally Releasing On OTT; Fans Celebrate On Twitter

With a career spanning over three decades, Indian actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29, 2020, after a prolonged battle with cancer, left behind a legacy of evergreen movies for his fans. A recipient of several prestigious accolades, Irrfan’s filmography highlights many blockbuster projects like ‘The Namesake’, ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, ‘Piku’ and others, but not many knew about his 2007 project ‘Murder At Teesri Manzil 302’ which got shelved due to various reasons. And after 14 years, the makers have finally settled down with the decision to release the movie on ZEE5 on December 31.

The official Twitter handle of ZEE5 shared the trailer of ‘Murder At Teesri Manzil 302’ and wrote, “murder. mystery. mayhem. watch the unseen movie of @IrrfanK, #MurderAtTeesriManzil302 on #ZEE5. premieres 31st dec. #IrrfanKhan. And within no time, the microblogging site was flooded with posts related to the news. Despite lacking the modern touch, the trailer of Irrfan’s 2007 romantic thriller has surely grabbed a lot of attention. Check out a few reactions here:

Cannot wait to watch the late #Irrfan after such a long time on the screen again! ❤️ https://t.co/cpaymGxhqP — Faraz Mir (@farazmir14) December 27, 2021

How I miss Irrfan dearly. I re-watch his films now and then… His performances are literal masterclasses in acting. A legend whose sparkle shines through screen even now. https://t.co/LnLmLrxjZY — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) December 27, 2021

Will be my final viewing for this year. Haven’t seen Deepal Shaw since her ‘Kabhi aar kabhi paar’ Remix. But Irrfan… ❤️ https://t.co/wN5138mvpV — 𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 (@outof22yards) December 27, 2021

Apart from Irrfan, the Navneet Baj Saini directorial also features Ranvir Shorey, Lucky Ali and Deepal Shaw in significant roles. Shorey and Shaw also joined the online bandwagon and expressed their delight on the release of ‘Murder At Teesri Manzil 302’. “And the year end is not without an unexpected but beautiful gift,” Shorey tweeted.

And the year end is not without an unexpected but beautiful gift! @ZEE5India https://t.co/D404U3dC5Q — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 27, 2021

A renowned name in the International circuit, Irrfan had earned global recognition due to his remarkable performances in Hollywood blockbusters like ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘Inferno’, ‘Life of Pi’ and many others.

Well, as we are quite excited about this announcement, let us know how eager you are to end the year of a good note, watching legend Irrfan Khan in action once again.

SEE ALSO: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Reveals One Of The Last Things The Actor Said To Him And It’s Heart-Breaking!

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Irrfan Khan's 2007 Shelved Film 'Murder At Teesri Manzil 302' Is Finally Releasing On OTT; Fans Celebrate On Twitter