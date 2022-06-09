Irish prime minister says bypassing NI protocol would be ‘historic low point’

Micheal Martin has said that the United Kingdom’s plans to act unilaterally over the Northern Ireland protocol are a “historic low.”

Boris Johnson‘s government is expected to propose legislation that would allow UK ministers to override crucial parts of the deal.

“There are solutions to practical problems under the protocol if there is a political will to find them, but that requires partnership,” the Irish prime minister said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will meet Irish political leaders in Dublin on Thursday (9 June) to discuss post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.