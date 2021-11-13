Ireland vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from 2021 Autumn internationals

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw channels Men in Black for Air New Zealand safety video

Ireland host New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin as the Autumn Internationals continue.

Andy Farrell’s men are in fine form and producing a scintillating brand of rugby that blew away Japan 60-5 last weekend.

While the All Blacks, too, are approaching top gear, having set world records for most Test tries (96) and points (675) scored in a calendar year after demolishing Italy recently, with Wales and the United States also blow away in recent weeks to perfectly rebound from the narrow defeat to South Africa on the Gold Coast.

This is a rematch of the quarter-final from the 2019 World Cup, where New Zealand inflicted a damaging defeat on the Irish, which ended the Joe Schmidt era. But with Farrell now in charge, Johnny Sexton has welcomed encouraging signs of a new brand of rugby: “We’ve always had license to do that, but if teams show a different picture you can’t do it all the time. That’s just the way the game unfolded on Saturday. We’d love to do it all the time and we just got presented the pictures and we read them quite well and executed off the back of it.”

Follow live updates from Dublin, as well as the conclusion of Scotland vs South Africa at Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

Show latest update 1636813115 Scotland 10-18 South Africa 52 mins: South Africa have been ruthless at the start of this second half – coming away with points on both of their trips into the Scotland half. Townsend recognises that the momentum has shifted and calls on Hamish Watson and Blair Kinghorn from the bench. Jamie Braidwood 13 November 2021 14:18 1636813032 Scotland 10-18 South Africa (Jantjies pen 51′) 50 mins: South Africa retain possession from the line out after good hands from Marx, before working through the phases under the penalty advantage. It comes back for a high tackle penalty on Ritchie, as he tried to haul Jantjies down following a break. The fly-half picks himself up before adding the three points from in front of the posts. Jamie Braidwood 13 November 2021 14:17 1636812869 Scotland 10-15 South Africa 46 mins: Russell takes a huge hit from the giant Etzebeth as Scotland look to respond. He’s able to recover and clear the ball into the corner, and that sets up Scotland possession inside the South Africa half. The Springboks win it back after Kolisi strips the ball from Price with an excellent tackle, before Hogg is penalised for an infringement in the ruck. Jamie Braidwood 13 November 2021 14:14 1636812714 Scotland 10-15 South Africa (Jantjies con 44’) There’s a pause as the try is checked – there was a suggestion Kriel had knocked the ball on when challenging Van der Merwe. Jantjies then adds the conversion with an excellent kick from the left wing. Jamie Braidwood 13 November 2021 14:11 1636812481 TRY! Scotland 10-13 South Africa (MAPIMPI 43’) It’s another superb finish from Mapimpi, following a brilliant break and pass from De Allende! Van der Merwe can under pressure from Kriel when collecting a high ball, and South Africa were able to regain possession at halfway. They quickly worked it left and De Allende burst through a gap and making a wonderful offload, which Mapimpi collected with delicate hands on the wing before racing clear. Jamie Braidwood 13 November 2021 14:08 1636812422 Scotland 10-8 South Africa 41 mins: South Africa immediately dial up the pressure on Scotland – as Jesse Kriel chases down the kick-off to pin Scotland back inside their own 10 before the Springboks turned the ball over! Their move was short lived, however, as Koch concedes the penalty at the breakdown, and Scotland breathe a sigh of relief. Russell clears to halfway. Jamie Braidwood 13 November 2021 14:07 1636812302 KICK-OFF! Scotland 10-8 South Africa We’re back underway for a huge second half in Edinburgh! South Africa have made a further change, with Cobus Reinach replacing Herschel Jantjies at scrum-half. Jamie Braidwood 13 November 2021 14:05 1636812047 HALF TIME! Scotland 10-8 South Africa Two great finishes from two fantastic finishers! Scotland will be disappointed they don’t lead by more though… Gregor Townsend’s men won’t be getting ahead of themselves just yet, as they will know South Africa can really turn it on in the second half – just as they did in overcoming Wales last weekend. But Scotland are 40 minutes away from securing a famous win against the world champions and a first over the Springboks since 2010! A huge second half at Murrayfield is coming up, next. (Getty Images) (Getty Images) Jamie Braidwood 13 November 2021 14:00 1636811686 HALF TIME! Scotland 10-8 South Africa Still, for Scotland to be leading the world champions by two points at the break is undoubtedly a positive outcome – especially as the hosts were forced into a lot of defensive work 10 metres out from their try-line. Scotland, conversely, have made the most of their limited trips into the South Africa half – and their try was a beauty! Jamie Braidwood 13 November 2021 13:54 1636811481 HALF TIME! Scotland 10-8 South Africa Groans meet the half-time whistle at Murrayfield, as Russell sends a late opportunity to extend Scotland’s lead to five points wide of the posts following a penalty! It’s certainly a let off for South Africa, who needlessly conceded the penalty as two of their substitutes, Malcolm Marx and Vincent Koch, got their positioning all wrong at the breakdown. Scotland couldn’t take advantage however, as Russell’s kick drifts wide. Jamie Braidwood 13 November 2021 13:51

