Ireland vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby latest score and updates from autumn international today

Ireland fly-half Joey Carbery will start against Argentina on Sunday (Donall Farmer/PA)

Ireland are taking on Argentina today in their final match of the autumn international series hoping to back-up that stunning performance against New Zealand last weekend with another victory. Ireland thrashed Japan 60-5 before their 29-20 win over the All Blacks, and have the chance to make it a clean sweep of wins from their three Test matches in Dublin here.

But Argentina arrive hoping to catch Andy Farrell’s side out, a danger felt by Garry Ringrose, who has pointed to history to back his belief that they simply cannot “hang a hat on” their recent success over the All Blacks. Argentina stormed past Italy last weekend and ought to provide another tough test.

Scrum-half Conor Murray comes in for the injured Jamison Gibson-Park and partners Munster teammate Joey Carbery, who replaces injured captain Johnny Sexton. Centre Robbie Henshaw, an ever-present for the Lions in South Africa, is back in place of Bundee Aki, while Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune bags a second cap on the right wing as Andrew Conway drops out. Follow all the action from the game below, live.

Show latest update 1637499742 Team News – Argentina The visitors, meanwhile, make three changes from their win over Italy last weekend. Mario Ledesma has gone for a back five reshuffle of his own with Guido Petti and Santiago Grondona called in to the side and Marcos Kremer shifting into the back row having provided locking timber last time out. Santiago Carreras is allowed another chance to develop at fly-half but Santiago Cordero is absent, allowing Olympic sevens star Lucio Cinti to start on the left wing. Cordero’s younger brother Facundo, blessed with similarly savage stepping feet, could make his debut in the back three from the bench. Harry Latham-Coyle 21 November 2021 13:02 1637499526 Team News – Ireland Kick-off in Dublin is still a little while away, but there’s a bit of early team news to get to with Ireland forced into a late change. Jack Conan has been ruled out through injury which necessitates a back row reshuffle – Caelan Doris, so impressive in that win over the All Blacks last weekend, moves to his preferred number eight slot with Peter O’Mahony promoted to the starting side at six. The long-limbed Ryan Baird comes on to the bench. The headline news from Ireland’s selection on Friday had been the inclusion of Robbie Henshaw, finally ready to make a first appearance of the season and replacing Bundee Aki, who has an injury. Similarly stricken are Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park so Andy Farrell’s swaps his Leinster half-backs for a Munster pairing in Conor Murray and Joey Carbery. Robert Baloucoune gets an opportunity to impress on the right wing, while Andrew Porter continues at loosehead as Ireland try and maximise the impact of their pair of outstanding props, with Tadhg Furlong on the tighthead. Harry Latham-Coyle 21 November 2021 12:58 1637499155 Ireland vs Argentina Harry Latham-Coyle 21 November 2021 12:52 1637499067 Ireland vs Argentina Today’s encounter is the final match of an Autumn Nation Series that properly came to life yesterday with a group of gripping fixtures and plenty of twists and turns. Can Argentina and Ireland sign off their autumns with something equally spectacular at the Aviva Stadium? Harry Latham-Coyle 21 November 2021 12:51 1637495740 Ireland vs Argentina Ireland are taking on Argentina today in their final match of the autumn international series hoping to back-up that stunning performance against New Zealand last weekend with another victory. Ireland thrashed Japan 60-5 before their 29-20 win over the All Blacks, and have the chance to make it a clean sweep of wins from their three Test matches in Dublin here. But Argentina arrive hoping to catch Andy Farrell’s side out, a danger felt by Garry Ringrose, who has pointed to history to back his belief that they simply cannot “hang a hat on” their recent success over the All Blacks. Argentina stormed past Italy last weekend and ought to provide another tough test. Scrum-half Conor Murray comes in for the injured Jamison Gibson-Park and partners Munster teammate Joey Carbery, who replaces injured captain Johnny Sexton. Centre Robbie Henshaw, an ever-present for the Lions in South Africa, is back in place of Bundee Aki, while Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune bags a second cap on the right wing as Andrew Conway drops out. Lawrence Ostlere 21 November 2021 11:55

