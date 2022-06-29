Ireland rugby team huddle after losing against the All Blacks in New Zealand

Ireland rugby team huddled on the pitch in Hamilton, New Zealand, after suffering a loss against the All Blacks today (29th June).

Sharing a video on their Twitter account, they wrote: “Not the start we wanted but there are four huge games to come for this group.”

The Irish squad lost 32 to 17 and are set to face the Maoris again on Saturday (2 July) in Auckland as part of their New Zealand tour.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters