Lorcan Tucker led Ireland to a nine-run win over the USA to draw their first Twenty20 series on American soil.

One day after the USA stunned the visitors in the first game, Ireland hit back courtesy of Tucker’s 84 runs from 56 balls to set a total of 150 in Lauderhill, Florida

The hosts were unable to chase down Ireland, whose all-rounder Curtis Campher finished with four wickets while Tucker was awarded player of the match and series.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ireland draw Twenty20 series with victory over USA