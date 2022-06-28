‘Irate’ Trump grabbed steering wheel, attacked Secret Service agent when he was told he wasn’t going to Capitol

An ‘irate’Doanld rump grabbed steering wheel and attacked a Secret Service agent when he was told he wasn’t going to Capitol, the Jan 6 committee has heard.

In perhaps some of the most stunning testimony to be heard by the committtee investigating the attacks on the US Captiol, former aide Cassidy Hutchinson said she was told Mr Trump wanted to go to the Capitol so badly on Jan 6 that he attempted to grab the steering wheel of “The Beast” after being told he was going back to the White House instead.

He also grabbed at the “clavicle” of a Secert Serice agent.

Tony Ornato, then-White House deputy chief of staff, told Ns Hutchinson that Robert Engel, who was the Secret Service agent in charge on Jan 6, 2021, repeatedly told thge president Trump on their way back to the White House after Trump’s Ellipse speech that it wasn’t safe to go to the Capitol.

According to Ms Hutchinson, Mr Ornato recounted Trump screaming: “I’m the f***ing [resident. Take me up to the Capitol now.”

