Iran earthquake: 6.3-magnitude tremor hits Middle East

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck southern Iran, near the city of Bandar Abbas, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake, at a depth of 10km, was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.0.

The tremor was felt as far away as Saudi Arabia and Dubai, in the UAE, according to witness accounts on social media.

