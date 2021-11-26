iPhone 13 pro Black Friday deals 2021: 50% off Apple’s phone with Three

Looking to upgrade your phone? Three has launched its Black Friday deals for this year, knocking up to 50 per cent off monthly contract deals on a range of new devices.

Right now, you can grab the new Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of £69, then get six months at half price – that’s £35.50 per month – on top of a £100 gift voucher.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now

It’s not the only iPhone deal that the retailer is offering, either. You can get last year’s iPhone 12 mini for £22.50 per month, saving more than £200 over the course of the contract.

And you can be sure that Android isn’t left out of the fun, too, with deals to be had on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, the Oppo find x3 pro, and the OnePlus 9 pro – all of which comfortably sailed into our list of the best smartphones of 2021.

Kicking off today, Black Friday brings some of the best deals on tech, toys, gaming, home appliances and more. Here at IndyBest, we’re continuously monitoring the retail landscape in search of the discounts worth your time – just like these Three deals below – to help you navigate the Black Friday mayhem. If it’s an iPhone you’re after, ensure to bookmark our Apple Black Friday guide too, as we’ll be adding all the best deals there.

Read more:

Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk

Three is offering the latest iPhone at half price for the first six months of a contract as part of it’s early Black Friday sale. While there is an upfront cost of £69 on the 128GB pro model, you still get unlimited texts, calls and fast 5G data. Plus, you’ll also receive a £100 gift voucher to spend at Amazon when you seal the deal.

The iPhone 13 is only a few weeks old, and it’s rare to see it discounted so soon after launch. In our iPhone 13 pro review, our in house expert praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”

Buy now

Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB: Was £45 per month, now £22.50 per month, Three.co.uk

The daintier variant of the iPhone 12 is a cute and compact smartphone that’s comfortable to use in one hand. It’s since been supplanted by the iPhone 13 mini, but comes highly recommended for anyone who wants to spend a little less per month, without compromising on performance or style.

With this deal you get the first six months of your contract at half-price – that’s £22.50 per month – after paying the upfront cost of £29. You get 100GB of 5G data, which is oodles, plus unlimited minutes. Over the course of the 24 month plan you’ll save £207.

Buy now

