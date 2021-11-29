iPhone 12 pro Cyber Monday deal 2021: Save 50% on Sky’s 60GB contract plan in today’s sale

Cyber Monday is in full swing and prices on our favourite smartphones, laptops and bits of tech are all getting massive reductions. And for Apple fans, it’s never been a better time to pick up a new iPhone.

But if we’ve learned anything about Apple over the years, it’s that the company rarely ever participates in big-ticket sale events. Instead of cutting prices on its most sought after products, Apple prefers to dish out gift cards in exchange for a purchase on items such as the iPhone 12 or AirPods pro (which we’ve found for £185 in the Cyber Monday sale).

While gift cards are nice, sometimes you just want a discount on the product itself. That’s where third-party retailers such as Amazon and Currys come in. Thankfully, these retailers do cut prices on Apple’s iPhones, tablets and MacBooks on Cyber Monday.

Sky Mobile has slashed the price on Apple’s stellar iPhone 12 pro, with 60GB of data, to just £45 a month and with no upfront fee. That’s a saving of £360 over the 24-month contract. While it’s not the shiny new iPhone 13, Apple’s iPhone 12 pro is still one of our favourite smartphones. Now that it’s £360 less, it’s all that much better.

Apple iPhone 12 pro: Was £60 a month, now £45, Sky.com

The iPhone 12 pro was the first iPhone in years to bring back that lovely flat-edged design, harking back to the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 days. It’s got an edge-to-edge 6.1in OLED display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. And of course, it has a sleek stainless steel finish.

The display is made with Apple’s ceramic shield glass technology, which is said to offer four times better drop protection than the iPhone 11 pro.

The iPhone 12 pro runs on Apple’s snappy A14 Bionic chip, featuring a 16-core neural engine, giving it an 80 per cent performance boost over its predecessor. “All of this just made the iPhone 12 pro feel really speedy when using it,” our writer said in their review of the handset. But the most impressive thing, they said, was the camera system, adding that the iPhone 12 pro had “one of the best camera systems on any 2020 smartphone”.

It has a 12-megapixel wide lens, an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens, allowing you to take pictures at two varying angles. “The big camera feature on the iPhone 12 pro is the LiDAR scanner for depth sensing,” our reviewer said. “It’s something that really highlights Apple’s push into the AR space, but it also helps to improve low light photography.”

