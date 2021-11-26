iPad pro Black Friday deal 2021: Get £50 off the ‘fastest and most powerful’ Apple tablet

Black Friday 2021 is finally here. And we can confirm that retailers, including the likes of Amazon, Argos and John Lewis & Partners have done us good by offering a huge range of savings on big-ticket items across everything from TVs, laptops and gaming to mattresses, home appliances and clothing.

If it’s a tablet you’re after, you’ll know that they are expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream videos as well as coupling up as a laptop.

But their eye-watering price tag can make iPads off-putting, especially when you consider the fact the tech giant is notorious for not taking part in sales events.

However, we’ve got good news for savvy shoppers looking to take the plunge and invest in an iPad pro (was £749, now £699, Currys.co.uk) because our expert deal-hunters here at IndyBest have just spotted that the device has been discounted by £50.

The tech-heavy device received high praise when we reviewed it, so now really is the time to snap it up. Read on for everything there is to know about the iPad pro and how you can benefit from the Black Friday saving now.

The top-of-the-range iPad pro has the all-new M1 processor, which is also found in the MacBook pro, thrumming away behind its edge-to-edge retina display. This means that it’s “not only the fastest and most powerful tablet you’ll come across, but it also outdoes most laptops – even high-end ones”, noted The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, when he reviewed the tablet.

Apple has upgraded the connectivity of this tablet, and it now has a USB-C connector as well as a Thunderbolt connection, “which is faster” and means that “if you’re a professional photographer, for instance, you can transfer big photographic files to or from the tablet more quickly”.

The tech giant has also made video calling better by replacing the “wide-angle lens on the front of the iPad pro with an ultra-wide one”. “This works with the M1 processor in a feature called ‘centre stage’,” where the “camera zooms in on you, wherever in the frame you are, and if you move around the room it pans intelligently to ensure you stay the centre of attention”, noted Phelan.

Another feature of the iPad pro is its “LiDAR scanner, which helps improve photography by grabbing depth information very quickly”. Above all, though, this device is “is especially fast and responsive and has the option of dazzlingly good screen technology”. We’d recommend adding this straight to your basket while it’s reduced to just £699.

