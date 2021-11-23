Investigation launched after BBC staff member killed in Kenya

A BBC staff member hailed by colleagues as “tireless in her efforts” to make the world a better place has been killed in Nairobi.

Kate Mitchell, a senior project manager at BBC Media Action who had worked for the broadcaster for 14 years, was killed in the Kenyan capital on 19 November.

The BBC described Ms Mitchell as a “much-loved member of staff”, well known for her work in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Zambia and London.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and BBC Media Action are currently working together to investigate further what happened.

Ms Mitchell’s brother, Peter Mitchell, paid tribute to her and said: “Kate was a deeply beloved daughter, sister and friend, and we are only beginning to realise the magnitude of her loss.

“Kate loved her work and was tireless in her efforts to make the world a better place. She leaves behind many, many beloved friends and colleagues around the world.

“We want to extend our sympathies to everyone who knew, worked with and loved her, and our sincere thanks for the many messages of comfort we have received.

“We are working with FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office), and with Kate’s colleagues at BBC Media Action to understand what happened.”

Caroline Nursey, BBC Media Action chief executive officer, said: “We are all shocked and horrified by this terrible news.

“Kate was a much-loved member of staff, and was well known across our whole organisation, especially by our teams in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Zambia, and London.

“We send our deepest condolences to her family and her many friends around the world.”

The FCDO confirmed officials were in contact with the Kenyan authorities who are leading an investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “We are providing support to the family of a British national who has died in Kenya.

“Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time.”

