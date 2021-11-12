‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls & Vicky Kaushal’ Review: Very ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ Vibe Without Laila

Vicky Kaushal has made a name for himself unlike any contemporary. The National Award-winner who made a mark with Aditya Dhar’s ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ is not a fan-favourite but also a versatile actor that the critics can’t have enough of. So much so that the line between both is blurred and for all the right reasons. From delivering emotionally-charged drama to achieving impeccable comic timing and from doing high-octane action to breaking into fine moves, Kaushal lives up to his name and is the jack of all trades. And the fact that he is one of the most eligible bachelors of the country with a huge female following only helps his case. Even Bear Grylls is convinced of the same after meeting him in the latest episode of Into The Wild. And the result is a crow-pleasure that is high on josh and inspiration in equal measure. It also gives a sincere peek into the life of Vicky Kaushal, the person and not the star, with his fears and vulnerabilities. So, is it worth the watch? Find out in the review below.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Bear Grylls is the greatest survivalist there is. And while his original outing into the wild is irreplaceable, the format where he puts Bollywood stars out of their comfort zone, right in the middle of the Indian ocean is quite enthralling. Having said that, this instalment with Vicky Kushal has to be one of my favorites for the actor not only strips his vanity off for the same but also lands in the swampy mangroves to overcome his fear of deep water. He swims his way through it and finds the thing to hold on to which makes him more relatable if not anything else. Let’s get into the details of it all.

I’d like to start with my biggest takeaway- the man with the josh has got a heart of gold. And while the industry knows and respects him for the same, it was imperative for his fans to see him in this light and not when he is coerced to make mean comments over coffee on expensive sets. The journey begins with words of caution from his father Sham Kaushal who was first a stuntman and subsequent action director in Hindi films. And it is a legacy that he talks proudly of and wants to build on in his own capacity. His doesn’t shy away from sharing his stories of struggle from living in a 10*10 Mumbai chawl to auditioning and getting rejected a thousand times; it serves as a timely reminder that dreams do come true. That and how to do something with all your heart because he gets down and dirty. And how!

For someone who has never stepped in any water body, Kaushal braves it with his signature zeal, even when the swamp restricts his movements. In fact, he is not a spectator to Grylls doing stuff. Instead he actively takes part in activities and conversations. Be it masking himself with mud to asking Bear about his background and dreams, he does it all. It is then when he reveals the story of his calling – of how it was an industrial visit that told him that he is not meant to be an engineer. But take over the center stage and tell stories.

discovery+

It does get a little scripted when Grylls repeats about the eligible bachelor bit and talks about marriage (Ahead of his rumoured wedding with actress Katrina Kaif). But I’m not complaining because after looking a little reluctant and uncomfortable, Kaushal does open up about what he is looking for in a life partner. He also eats raw crab in all of its slimy glory but it all comes alive when the duo swims down to a shipwreck and dives down. The cinematography captures the underwater scene and it’s breathtaking.

The actor also overcomes his fear of water and ventures into the unknown, flowing with the tide of the water. It’s relatable, it’s inspiring and it makes for great tv. And that’s really the point of this isn’t it?

Is it worth the watch?

discovery+

It was almost like the scene out of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara where Arjun conquers his fears and comes out feeling surreal and emotional after his dive. Too bad Kaushal didn’t have his Laila with him! Even then, you don’t want to miss this.

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls & Vicky Kaushal premieres today, November 12 on discovery+.

SEE ALSO: ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls & Ajay Devgn’ Review: Strictly For The Fans With A Taste For Forgettable Fun

Cover Image: discovery+

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls & Vicky Kaushal’ Review: Very ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ Vibe Without Laila