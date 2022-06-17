Intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien on how to choreograph the perfect sex scene

This week, we chat with intimacy coordinator and movement director Ita O’Brien. Ita is one of the most in-demand people working in the field, and specialises in developing the best practice for sexual and intimate scenes on screen. She’s worked on Normal People, Sex Education and I May Destroy You, to name but a few. Ita and Olivia discuss the role of intimacy coordinators, how they work with actors to help make them feel comfortable on set and why in the past, sex scenes have been ripe for abuse and exploitation.

