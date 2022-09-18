Internet Sensation Ranu Mondal’s Biopic Is Reportedly In Works; This Actor From ‘Sacred Games’ To Star In It

Ranu Mondal became an internet sensation in just a short span of time after a video where she was singing Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai at Ranaghat railway station went viral all over the internet. Later on, Himesh Reshamiya helped her become a popular figure in the country.It can be surprising for you to hear this but let us tell you that a biopic is being made about this artist’s life as she has motivated a lot of people.

A film named Ek Pyar Ka Nagma hai has released its first look and it will show the life of Ranu Mondal, the internet sensation. The singer who rose to fame by singing a song at the Ranaghat railway station was abandoned by her daughters and relatives just a year after she became popular. She currently performs at some local clubs and this is what the movie is going to show, her life’s ups and downs.

Directed by Hrishikesh Mondal, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai will star Eshika Dey who has also featured in Sacred Games. She was also a part of a series named Laal Kaptaan and she recently revealed that in 2 months, she had to lose 10 kgs for this upcoming film.

Furthemore, the Sacred Games actress also said that the makers of the film are in talks with Himesh Reshamiya as well; however, the singer hasn’t confirmed anything about his presence in the biopic. Earlier, the movie was given a name Miss Ranu Maria; however, now it has been officially announced that it will be called Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai.

