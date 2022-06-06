Internet rejoices as Apple unveils iPhone update to unsend and edit messages: ‘That’s definitely elite’

iPhone users have begun celebrating Apple’s upcoming update, which will allow device owners to both edit and unsend their text messages.

Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, where the company shared major news and updates regarding its latest software.

During the event, Apple’s software engineering senior Vice Price Craig Federighi revealed that with the iOS 16 update, iPhone users can “edit any message” right after its been sent, making “embarrassing typos a thing of the past”.

Federighi also noted how there will be a new feature in Messages called “Undo Send,” so people can “immediately recall a recent misfire”. After hitting the unsend button, the text conversation will then read: “You unsent a message.”

Thirdly, iPhone users can mark their already opened messages as unread, in order to remind themselves to reply to a text later.

In a written press release about the conference, the company specified that iPhone users only have a certain amount of time to unsend or edit a message.

“Users can edit or recall a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it, or recover recently deleted messages for up to 30 days after deletion,” the statement reads.

However, the company is yet to announced when the iOS 16 update will officially launch.

On socia media, Apple merchandise owners have expressed how excited they are about the update and how they could benefit from unsending their messages.

“You can unsend messages with the new iPhone update, my type of feature,” one Twitter user wrote.

“iPhone got unsend messages? Oh yes. I’m so tired of having to stand on drunk messages when I sober up,” another wrote.

A third person wrote: “IPHONE CAN UNSEND MESSAGES ON IMESSAGE, that’s definitely elite. Just my opinion.”

However, other iPhone users said they’re going to be a little more cautious when texting and that they don’t intend on using the new messaging feature.

“Yeahhhhhhhh iPhone Allowing You To Edit & Unsend Messages Is VERY Risky For Me,” one Twitter user wrote. “I DEFINITELY Will Only Be Doing Business Via Email.”

“I really hope the iPhone doesn’t let ppl unsend & edit messages. Be brave & stand by what you hit send on,” another wrote.

A third person joked: “Screenshots about to take up 100GB in ya iPhone storage.”

A report first came out in March 2020 by Mac Rumours that Apple had begun testing an ability to retract iMessages after sending them. The site reported that the sender and message would be notified if a message was deleted.

The Independent has contacted Apple for comment.

