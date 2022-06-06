Internet erupts over news former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos is interning for Marjorie Taylor Greene

British far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos is now an intern in the office of Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Mummy always said I’d end up in government!” the 37-year-old former Breitbart editor wrote on his Telegram account on Monday.

“So I have an intern that was raped by a priest as a young teen, was gay, has offended everyone at some point, turned his life back to Jesus and Church, and changed his life,” Ms Greene told Insider. “Great story!”

“I’ve finally been persuaded out of retirement. But my skills are a bit rusty, so the best role I could land was an unpaid internship with a friend,” Mr Yiannopoulos added on Telegram. “Pray for me!”

Mr Yiannopoulos’ online following collapsed after his 2016 comments about relationships between older and younger men surfaced the following year.

“I think particularly in the gay world, and outside the Catholic Church — if that’s where some of you want to go with this — I think in the gay world some of the most important, enriching and incredibly life-affirming, important shaping relationships very often between younger boys and older men,” he said on a podcast in 2016. “They can be hugely positive experiences.”

The comments led to him being disinvited from that year’s Conservative Political Action Committee as critics accused him of “condoning pedophilia”.

After the comments resurfaced, he resigned from Breitbart and lost a book deal. Mr Yiannopoulos calls himself “ex-gay” and said last year that he was building a conversion therapy clinic in Florida.

“I treat it like an addiction,” Mr Yiannopoulos told LifeSiteNews concerning his sexuality. “You never stop being an alcoholic.”

He said that his husband had “been demoted to housemate”. He has also referred to Islam and feminism as “cancers”.

Last year, he became a contributor at the Catholic right-wing site Church Militant, on which he’s described as a “reformed sodomite”.

Milo Yiannopoulos is now an intern for Marjorie Taylor Greene (Telegram / Milo Yiannopoulos)

The image posted to Telegram by Mr Yiannopoulos shows that his ID expires on 5 August.

The hiring prompted outrage among many Twitter users.

“What in the actual purple f*** is this nonsense? How can anyone take these people seriously? Gosh, screaming about Democratic groomers while having an actual advocate of child rape on your staff. Remember, Milo thinks 13 is way old enough to consent to sex!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Normally going from editor at a news outlet to an intern to the dumbest congressperson would be a humiliating career failure, but this is Milo,” another added.

“37-year-old hilltern Milo Yiannopoulos. That’s rock f***ing bottom,” a third wrote.

“I don’t know I feel like you’re underestimating his capacity for self-debasement,” another user replied.

On 25 April, Ms Greene tweeted “Bring back Milo Yiannopoulos”.

“Milo Yiannopoulos is celebrating pride month by interning for Marjorie Taylor Greene, the anti-LGBTQI capital-hillbilly,” one Twitter user wrote. “The right-wing grifter who claimed to have ‘successful conversation therapy’ says his husband is now demoted to housemate. Slay Kween!”

