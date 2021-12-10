Internationally renowned photographers join Space for Hope campaign to protect wildlife, people and planet

Renowned photographers are taking part in a campaign called Create Space for Hope to raise money for Space for Giants, a conservation charity. For each donation made to the campaign, Space for Giants will send a beautiful digital image of the donor’s choice to say thank you and to act as a reminder of the impact we can have when we work together.

The campaign is aiming to raise funds to prevent human-elephant conflict in Kenya. Wherever elephants and people share space conflict between them can arise, and this has become a defining challenge of our time.

Since 2016 Space for Giants, in partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Service and Laikipia County Government, has worked on delivering a county-wide electric fencing strategy to successfully reduce human-elephant conflict by 90%.

As elephants and humans coexist in ever more constrained spaces, the need for coexistence will only intensify. The money raised will support Space for Giants human-elephant coexistence work in Kenya. By constructing electric fences along important conservation areas, the charity is not only creating safe spaces for farmers, but for elephants too.

The three photographers taking part in the campaign share the story behind their images here:

Drew Doggett – The Mighty Tusker (above)

Acclaimed US photographer Drew Doggett’s arresting elephant image, called Mighty Tusker, features one of the planet’s largest remaining tusked elephants under the epic backdrop of Kilimanjaro.

Super tusk elephants, such as the one pictured here, are vivid reminders of how extraordinary the natural world is, and how we must act now to protect it.

The image is one of three images you will receive as a thank you when you donate to Space for Giants’ Create Space for Hope campaign, raising urgent funds to protect Africa’s remaining natural ecosystems for the benefit of the people and wildlife who rely on them.

Drew Doggett told The Independent “Our voices will always be stronger and more powerful together, which is why I am thrilled to be working with Space for Giants and the rest of their incredible collaborators.

I believe that an iconic photograph such as this is an opportunity for constant inspiration, learning, and discovery. The beauty within my images is a language to help foster a deeper understanding of our world.”

“The photo captures two of the most powerful occupants of Amboseli; a super tusk elephant – called Craig – and Kilimanjaro. Elephants are some of the most amazing creatures on the African plains, but super tuskers have this incredible, unique presence. It was an honour to create the image.”

(Esther Mbabazi )

Esther Mbabazi – Space for Hope

Also raising funds for the Space for Hope campaign is a photo by Ugandan photographer Esther Mbabazi depicting how Space for Giants’ work brings major social and economic value to local communities in Africa.

The photo shows Grace, 52, a farmer in Kyenzaza village bordering Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park. A single mother of two, Grace has spent nine years farming mostly tomatoes, millet and sweet potatoes to pay for her children’s school fees, but the threat of elephants trampling her crops had been ever-present until Space for Giants helped construct an electrified fence to prevent human-wildlife conflict.

Grace said “Elephants used to destroy all of the plants, but now they’re gone because of the fence. Having the fence here means our livelihoods have improved and we have better funds for school fees. I have educated my children to degree level in engineering and nursing.”

Esther told The Independent “I was so interested to learn how Space for Giants is creating room for better coexistence between wildlife and humans. It was really inspiring hearing such beautiful stories of how people’s lives have improved through the existence of the fence.

“I believe that our collective understanding of this planet and all life on it will help us individually better our environments,” says Esther. “Once you see something, you can’t ‘unsee’ it. So, using photography is important in bringing to the public issues they might otherwise not think about. We depend on this planet, and more of us need to work towards protecting it.”

(Ben Grant)

Ben Grant – Over View

Ben Grant of Over View uses satellite imagery to demonstrate how human activity and natural forces shape our Earth. He created the third image available to buy in the Space for Hope campaign, an aerial shot of Gabon. ”It was an honour to help Space for Giants tell their story,” says Ben. “The vast scale of the areas they are looking to protect can be better understood when seeing them from space. I hope the image will offer a powerful perspective on the vital work that they’re doing.”

You can watch the Space for Hope film here. Join the Space for Hope campaign here.

Learn more at Spaceforgiants.org

