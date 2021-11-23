International Emmys 2021 Winners' List: 'Tehran', 'Atlantic Crossing' And 'Call My Agent' Win Top Honours, Vir Das Pens A Thank You Note

With 2021 coming to an end, it’s time for you to take a seat back and enjoy your favourite celebrities gather under one roof, dressed in their best attires, as the awards season kicks off. While BTS went on to create history at this year’s American Music Awards by winning the Artist Of The Year Award along with other accolades on Sunday night, the AMAs was followed by the 49th International Emmys, which was held at the Casa Cipriani in New York on last night. While Israeli thriller drama ‘Tehran’ won the award for Best Drama Series, french show ‘Call My Agent’ bagged the prestigious award in the Best Comedy Show category.
The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to “Tehran” produced by Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions! #Israel #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/0Haiwe6T9N
— International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021
However, India failed to register a win this year, but Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sushmita Sen’s series Aarya’s nomination did make us all proud. Despite his loss, comedian Vir Das took to social media, penning a thank you note, along with a picture of the medal and citation he received at the 49th International Emmys. He wrote, “I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a gigantic beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping.” Furthermore, the ‘Go Goa Gone’ actor even added, “It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the International Emmys For India. It’s always for India. #VirDasForIndia.”
I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys pic.twitter.com/BUmOpjzUjr
— Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 23, 2021
Hosted by actress Yvonne Orji, this year’s International Emmys had 44 nominees across 11 categories from 24 countries. The event turned out to be quite an extravagant affair with the best shows and actors, who delivered an entertaining performance, taking home the prestigious award.
Check out the complete winners’ list here:
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Atlantic Crossing, Cinenord / Beta Film / PBS / SVT/ DR / Nevision / NRK
Des, New Pictures / ITV
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, CJ ENM / Studio Dragon / Story TV / Goldmedalist
All The Women In The World, Original Globoplay
Drama Series
Aarya, Disney+ Hotstar / Ram Madhvani Films / Endemol Shine India
El Presidente, Amazon Studios / Gaumont / Fabula / Kapow
Tehran, Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions
There She Goes – Season 2, Merman Television / BBC / BritBox
Comedy
Call My Agent – Season 4, Mon Voisin Productions / Mother Productions / France Télévision / Netflix
Motherland: Christmas Special, Merman Television / Two Four / BBC / Lionsgate
Campaign Promises, FoxTelecolombia / Estudios Teleméxico / Claro Video
Vir Das: For India, Weirdass Comedy / Netflix
Best Performance by an Actress
Valeria Bertuccelli In El Cuaderno De Tomy, Pampa Films / Netflix
Ane Gabarain In Patria, Alea Media / HBO Europe
Menna Shalaby In Every Week Has A Friday, Shahid VIP / Film Factory / Meem
Hayley Squires In Adult Material, Fifty Fathoms Productions
Best Performance by an Actor
Roy Nik In Normal, Dori Media / HOT
Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Serious Men, Bombay Fables / Cineraas Entertainment / Netflix
Christian Tappán In The Great Heist, Dynamo Producciones / Netflix
David Tennant In Des, New Pictures / ITV
Documentary
Sieged, Original Globoplay / Globo Journalism
Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice, 2050 Productions / Netflix
They Call Me Babu, Pieter van Huystee Film
Toxic Beauty, White Pine Pictures / Orama Filmworks
Arts Programming
Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday, Netflix
Kubrick By Kubrick, Temps Noir / Telemark / Arte France
Kabuki Actors’ Anguish – Is Entertainment Nonessential?, Fuji Television Network / Kyodo Television
Romeo And Juliet: Beyond Words, Footwork Films / BalletBoyz / BBC / Royal Opera House / Proton Projekt
Non-English Language US Primetime Program
21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards, Univision Network / The Latin Recording Academy
A Tiny Audience, February Entertainment
Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir, WAPA TV / WAPA América
Premio Lo Nuestro 2020, Univision
Non-Scripted Entertainment
That’s Love!, Shelter / Toreador
I-Land, CJ ENM
The Masked Singer – Season 2, Televisa / EndemolShine Boomdog
The Masked Singer, Bandicoot Scotland / ITV
Short-Form Series
Beirut 6:07, Shahid VIP / MBC Group / IMAGIC
Diário De Um Confinado, Globo
People Talking – Season 2, Set Màgic Audiovisual / Atresmedia
INSiDE, Luminous Beast
Telenovela
A Mother’s Love, Globo
Destiny, Plural Entertainment Portugal
The Song Of Glory, China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd / Croton Entertainment Co., Ltd / Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film / Culture Communication Co., Ltd / Jolly Orange Studio
A Quest To Heal, Mediacorp TV Singapore Pte
SEE ALSO: American Music Awards 2021 Winners List: BTS Wins Three Awards, Including Artist Of The Year
Cover Image: Twitter
Source Link : International Emmys 2021 Winners' List: 'Tehran', 'Atlantic Crossing' And 'Call My Agent' Win Top Honours, Vir Das Pens A Thank You Note