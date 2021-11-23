International Emmys 2021 Winners' List: 'Tehran', 'Atlantic Crossing' And 'Call My Agent' Win Top Honours, Vir Das Pens A Thank You Note

With 2021 coming to an end, it’s time for you to take a seat back and enjoy your favourite celebrities gather under one roof, dressed in their best attires, as the awards season kicks off. While BTS went on to create history at this year’s American Music Awards by winning the Artist Of The Year Award along with other accolades on Sunday night, the AMAs was followed by the 49th International Emmys, which was held at the Casa Cipriani in New York on last night. While Israeli thriller drama ‘Tehran’ won the award for Best Drama Series, french show ‘Call My Agent’ bagged the prestigious award in the Best Comedy Show category.

The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to “Tehran” produced by Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions! #Israel #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/0Haiwe6T9N — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021

However, India failed to register a win this year, but Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sushmita Sen’s series Aarya’s nomination did make us all proud. Despite his loss, comedian Vir Das took to social media, penning a thank you note, along with a picture of the medal and citation he received at the 49th International Emmys. He wrote, “I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a gigantic beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping.” Furthermore, the ‘Go Goa Gone’ actor even added, “It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the International Emmys For India. It’s always for India. #VirDasForIndia.”

I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys pic.twitter.com/BUmOpjzUjr — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 23, 2021

Hosted by actress Yvonne Orji, this year’s International Emmys had 44 nominees across 11 categories from 24 countries. The event turned out to be quite an extravagant affair with the best shows and actors, who delivered an entertaining performance, taking home the prestigious award.

Check out the complete winners’ list here:

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Atlantic Crossing, Cinenord / Beta Film / PBS / SVT/ DR / Nevision / NRK

Des, New Pictures / ITV

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, CJ ENM / Studio Dragon / Story TV / Goldmedalist

All The Women In The World, Original Globoplay

Drama Series

Aarya, Disney+ Hotstar / Ram Madhvani Films / Endemol Shine India

El Presidente, Amazon Studios / Gaumont / Fabula / Kapow

Tehran, Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions

There She Goes – Season 2, Merman Television / BBC / BritBox

Comedy

Call My Agent – Season 4, Mon Voisin Productions / Mother Productions / France Télévision / Netflix

Motherland: Christmas Special, Merman Television / Two Four / BBC / Lionsgate

Campaign Promises, FoxTelecolombia / Estudios Teleméxico / Claro Video

Vir Das: For India, Weirdass Comedy / Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress

Valeria Bertuccelli In El Cuaderno De Tomy, Pampa Films / Netflix

Ane Gabarain In Patria, Alea Media / HBO Europe

Menna Shalaby In Every Week Has A Friday, Shahid VIP / Film Factory / Meem

Hayley Squires In Adult Material, Fifty Fathoms Productions

Best Performance by an Actor

Roy Nik In Normal, Dori Media / HOT

Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Serious Men, Bombay Fables / Cineraas Entertainment / Netflix

Christian Tappán In The Great Heist, Dynamo Producciones / Netflix

David Tennant In Des, New Pictures / ITV

Documentary

Sieged, Original Globoplay / Globo Journalism

Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice, 2050 Productions / Netflix

They Call Me Babu, Pieter van Huystee Film

Toxic Beauty, White Pine Pictures / Orama Filmworks

Arts Programming

Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday, Netflix

Kubrick By Kubrick, Temps Noir / Telemark / Arte France

Kabuki Actors’ Anguish – Is Entertainment Nonessential?, Fuji Television Network / Kyodo Television

Romeo And Juliet: Beyond Words, Footwork Films / BalletBoyz / BBC / Royal Opera House / Proton Projekt

Non-English Language US Primetime Program

21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards, Univision Network / The Latin Recording Academy

A Tiny Audience, February Entertainment

Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir, WAPA TV / WAPA América

Premio Lo Nuestro 2020, Univision

Non-Scripted Entertainment

That’s Love!, Shelter / Toreador

I-Land, CJ ENM

The Masked Singer – Season 2, Televisa / EndemolShine Boomdog

The Masked Singer, Bandicoot Scotland / ITV

Short-Form Series

Beirut 6:07, Shahid VIP / MBC Group / IMAGIC

Diário De Um Confinado, Globo

People Talking – Season 2, Set Màgic Audiovisual / Atresmedia

INSiDE, Luminous Beast

Telenovela

A Mother’s Love, Globo

Destiny, Plural Entertainment Portugal

The Song Of Glory, China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd / Croton Entertainment Co., Ltd / Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film / Culture Communication Co., Ltd / Jolly Orange Studio

A Quest To Heal, Mediacorp TV Singapore Pte

