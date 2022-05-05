The Bank of England is expected to announce its decision on interest rates at midday (Getty Images)

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to their highest level in 13 years as it looks to tackle the cost of living crisis gripping the UK.

They are predicted to rise from 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent, a level which has not been seen since the aftermath of the financial crisis in early 2009.

Until recently, the consensus had been that an increase to 1.25 per cent was likely, but a set of increasingly alarming economic indicators has tipped the balance towards a more cautious approach.

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is meeting on Thursday to discuss new interest rates as the UK faces spiralling inflation fuelled by a surge in energy costs.

Its decision is expected to be announced at midday.

Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor, recently warned the bank was “walking a very tight line” between tackling inflation and avoiding a recession.

Show latest update 1651737543 What are we expecting today? The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates to their highest level in 13 years as it seeks to rein in rising living costs. Its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets on Thursday to deliver its latest decision on rates. Ben Chapman, our business correspondent, has more: Zoe Tidman 5 May 2022 08:59 1651736505 Good morning. Welcome to our live coverage as we await the Bank of England’s decision on interest rates. Zoe Tidman 5 May 2022 08:41

Source Link Interest rates UK - live: Bank of England expected to reveal hike to highest level in 13 years