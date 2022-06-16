Interest rates 2022 – live: Bank of England to reveal highest level in 13 years

The Bank of England are expected to annouce changes later today (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Bank of England is expected to hike interest rates again on Thursday in a bid to temper rising inflation and poor economic growth.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee is expected to increase the base rate of interest for the fifth time in a row – to a rate of 1.25 per cent after increasing it to 1 per cent last May, its highest point in 13 years.

If the increase does go ahead on Thursday, it would be the first time since January 2009 that the rate was higher than 1 per cent.

The increase will have a knock-on effect mortgage rates plunging families deeper into debt during the cost of living crisis.

“April’s GDP data … surely will mean that the internal block – Bailey, Broadbent and Pill – sticks to voting to raise Bank Rate by 0.25 per cent this month,” said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Show latest update 1655373464 How do interest rates affect you? Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey had warned before May’s announcement that the BoE must walk a “very tight line” between cooling inflation and triggering a recession. Consumer confidence fell last month and retail sales came in lower than expected, due to the impact of soaring energy bills, food prices and fuel costs. Below is a quick easy guide to how the latest interest rate change will affect you: Thomas Kingsley 16 June 2022 10:57 1655373380 Biggest rise in US interest rates since 1994 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. The move the Fed announced after its latest policy meeting will increase its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent. The central bank is ramping up its drive to tighten credit and slow growth with inflation having reached a four-decade high of 8.6 per cent, spreading to more areas of the economy and showing no sign of slowing. Americans are also starting to expect high inflation to last longer than they had before. This sentiment could embed an inflationary psychology in the economy that would make it harder to bring inflation back to the Fed’s 2 per cent target. Read the full story here Thomas Kingsley 16 June 2022 10:56 1655373305 Bank of England to hike interest rate to highest level in 13 years The Bank of England is expected to hike interest rates again on Thursday as it struggles to temper rising inflation and poor economic growth. The Bank’s monetary policy committee is expected to hike the base rate of interest for the fifth time in a row – to a rate of 1.25 per cent. At its May meeting, the Bank increased the base rate to 1 per cent, its highest point in 13 years. If they do go ahead with another raise on Thursday it would be the first time since January 2009 that the rate was higher than 1 per cent. Read the full story from our reporter, Holly Bancroft: Thomas Kingsley 16 June 2022 10:55 1655373178 Welcome Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s interest rates live blog. The Bank of England is poised to hike interest rates to 1.25 per cent – the highest level in 13 years. Follow our live blog for the latest updates, and news leading up to and following the announcement. Thomas Kingsley 16 June 2022 10:52

