Inter Milan agrees season-long loan deal for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku

Posted on June 22, 2022 0

Belgian player Romelu Lukaku will leave Chelsea to return to Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal.

Inter chiefs are thought to have struck an €8million loan fee with the Blues, with Lukaku understood to have taken a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge.

The striker only joined Chelsea in a club-record £98million deal last summer, but a number of controversies strained relations with the Blues. However, Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly did immediately stamp his tenure by giving the green light for Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan.

