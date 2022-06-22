Inter Milan agrees season-long loan deal for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku

Belgian player Romelu Lukaku will leave Chelsea to return to Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal.
Inter chiefs are thought to have struck an €8million loan fee with the Blues, with Lukaku understood to have taken a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge.
The striker only joined Chelsea in a club-record £98million deal last summer, but a number of controversies strained relations with the Blues. However, Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly did immediately stamp his tenure by giving the green light for Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan.
