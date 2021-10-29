Insulate Britain: Who are the roadblock protesters and what do they hope to achieve?

What criticism have they attracted?

The prime minister had previously dismissed Insulate Britain activists as “irresponsible crusties” during an interview with LBC.

“There are some people who call those individuals legitimate protesters,” he told the radio station. “They are not. I think they are irresponsible crusties who are basically trying to stop people going about their day’s work and doing considerable damage to the economy.”

Insulate Britain has been called worse.

ITV’s Good Morning Britain anchor Richard Madeley got into a heated debate on air with Insulate Britain’s Liam Norton on 14 September and accused him of “blocking out reality” and “ignoring the reality of the individual”, telling him the group’s tactics amounted to “fascism”.

“I think you’re confused, Richard, about what that word means,” Mr Norton responded.

That would not even prove to be their most hostile interview, the Madeley grilling surpassed by an argument erupting on Talk Radio on 26 October when activist Cameron Ford was questioned on Zoom by a disgruntled Mike Graham, who attempted to take Mr Ford, a carpenter by trade, to task for hypocrisy on the basis that he relies on timber, which can be a product of deforestation, to do his job.

The eco-spokesman dismissed this snide attack on the grounds that wood was a regenerative material and therefore sustainable before the host blusteringly retorted that “you can grow lots of things” and cited concrete as his example.

The exchange was swiftly terminated amid a crackle of awkward silence and baffled exasperation and, unsurprisingly, immediately went viral.

New Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer has also said that while there is a place for direct action, Insulate Britain is “not necessarily always doing it in the most constructive way”.

Transport for London was meanwhile granted a High Court injunction to stop the environmentalists from obstructing traffic on 8 October, with a spokesman saying: “This will help to protect London’s road network and everybody using it.”

Supporting the move, London mayor Sadiq Khan’s office said: “The mayor passionately believes in the right to protest, but it must always be done peacefully, safely and within the law.”